Meet the Mets

The Mets still could use a starting pitcher addition once the lockout ends, and there are still going to be some compelling options out there.

The reintroduction of Old Timers’ Day is an important step for recognizing the history of the franchise.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ Bill Lucas Fellowship program, which is named after the first Black GM in MLB history, has already helped towards its goal of increasing the amount of Black executives working in front offices across the league.

While the lockout is keeping teams from holding official practices with their players, a group of Marlins players still got together for a group workout to be prepared for the start of spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

Rob Manfred and the league will be making a new offer to the players’ union today, and for the sake of the game it needs to be an offer which brings the two sides closer to an agreement.

One of the many silly things that Manfred said in his previous comments to the media was the suggestion that owning an MLB team was a bad investment for owners.

With the designated hitter almost certainly coming to the National League on a full-time basis, The Athletic looked at the different players who could fill that role for each team in the league.

MLB Trade Rumors took a look at each team’s last good homegrown starting pitcher. Anybody care to take a wild guess who got the nod for the Mets?

It’s not too early to think about the 2022 MLB draft, as CBS Sports listed the top 50 draft prospects.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

The famous Keith Hernandez episode of Seinfeld aired on this date in 1992.