From Complex To Queens, Episode 155: What’s in a name?

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On of the most exciting to have ever occurred in the Superbowl is Eli to Tyree, and to honor that amazing play, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas look back at some of the most exciting plays in World Series history in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, egged on by a tangent that the guys went on a few weeks prior, the team decides that the players on the 2022 Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects need nicknames and proceed to bestow them upon the players.

1. Francisco Alvarez: “The Oompha Loompa”/”The Wheelbarrow”/”El Eligido”

2. Brett Baty: “The Big Derp”

3. Ronny Mauricio: “La Ballena Blanca”

4. Mark Vientos: “The Persistent Wind”

5. Matthew Allan: “Prettyboy”

6. J.T. Ginn: “Ginn and Tonic”

7. Khalil Lee: “Mr. Patience”

8. Nick Plummer: “The Plumber”

9. Alexander Ramirez: “691267”

10. Jaylen Palmer: “The Flushing Freak”/”The Canarsie Killer”

11. Hayden Senger: “Haymaker”

12. Calvin Ziegler: “The Amish Ace”

13. Eric Orze: “Oozy”

14. Jake Mangum: “Gentleman”

15. Adam Oller: “Oil”

16. Dominic Hamel: “Spin Doctor D”

17. Jose Butto: “Butto the Loom”

18. Josh Walker: “The Lanky Lefty”

19. Thomas Szapucki: “The “Szlingshot”

20. Brian Metoyer: “The Meteor”

21. Junior Santos: “El Segundo Mas Largo”

22. Travis Blankenhorn: “Gjallarhorn”

23. Carlos Cortes: “The Handyman”

24. Levi David: “The Hebrew Hammer”

25. Robert Dominguez: “The Domingenator”

