Mets Morning News: It’s [REDACTED] Season!

Meet the Mets

These days, Mets legend Darryl Strawberry finds himself happy and free of all ancient feuds and quarrels.

Around the National League East

Maybe, just maybe, Taylor Swift is some sort of unholy presence who exists to propel the Phillies to victory at certain intervals. Maybe.

The Marlins will join the Mets in becoming a beneficiary of the National League adopting the designated hitter in 2022.

Around Major League Baseball

If implemented, the MLBPA’s proposals on pre-arbitration payment and a minimum salary increase could inject up to $180M to baseball’s youngest and most productive players.

Major League Baseball dot com is very proud of Major League Baseball’s most recent CBA proposal to the players.

Clayton Kershaw’s old pal from high school won a very important competition in Los Angles.

Calvin Jones, first overall pick of the January phase of the 1984 draft and scout who played a big hand in the Dodgers’ drafting Clayton Kershaw, died at 58.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006 and 2009, the Mets signed José Lima and Liván Hernández, respectively.