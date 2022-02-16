Meet the Mets

Former Met Matt Harvey testified in the Tyler Skaggs trial yesterday, revealing he used drugs in the clubhouse and dugout, and that he used cocaine throughout his career

Former Mets’ manager Terry Collins spoke to the NY Post about Harvey, including how the Mets tried to help him and some other details.

Ken Davidoff writes that the Harvey revelation has a sad parallel with Dwight Gooden’s Mets fall.

Around the National League East

After 16 seasons, Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

The Braves are the first MLB team to enter the metaverse, as they’re set to release a digital version of Truist Park.

Around Major League Baseball

Brittany Ghiroli took a detailed look into how the unpaid offseason for minor leaguers can prove to be more grueling than the actual baseball season.

In addition to Matt Harvey’s testimony, three other players testified they received oxycodone from an Angels employee who is connected to Skaggs death.

The next collective bargaining session between MLB and MLBPA has not yet been scheduled.

After retiring from baseball, Torii Hunter has found himself owning and managing his own restaurant.

Yesterday was the day pitchers and catchers were supposed to report if not for the lockout. Michael Baumann looks at what all of that means.

This Date in Mets History

It has been ten years since The Kid, Gary Carter, passed away.