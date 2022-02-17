Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the return of Old Timers’ Day and getting excited about being able to Remember Some Guys.

Then, we talk about Matt Harvey’s testimony in the trial of former Angels employee Eric Kay, in which he admitted to using cocaine and oxycodone and said that use of the latter is prevalent in baseball. We also talked about Terry Collins’ irresponsible interview, in which he revealed details of Harvey’s mental health struggles during his time with the Mets.

Next, we discuss the ongoing lockout and the latest in CBA talks, as a timely start to the season hangs in jeopardy. We also cover how minor leaguers in particular are affected by the current lockout.

We spend a brief amount of time on Trevor Bauer not facing charges for the allegations of sexual assault against him and on additional allegations of misconduct against Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. We recommend this column on Bauer from the Los Angeles Times.

We also talk about the Olympics and how issues we discuss often on this podcast—exploitation of minors and mental health struggles in sports—are front and center in Beijing.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

