Meet the Mets

Should Matt Harvey sign with a team, he could face a hefty suspension for admitting to distributing drugs on the stand in the Eric Kay trial.

Matt Harvey’s career is a tragic one up to this point but no matter the outcome Harvey’s place in Mets’ history should not be forgotten.

Mets fan and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell attempted to recruit Nationals slugger Juan Soto to the Mets through a social media post.

It was the tenth anniversary of Gary Carter’s death and his teammates still miss their friend all these years later.

Around the National League East

In a recent radio interview, Chipper Jones discussed how Freddie Freeman is not happy with the offers the Braves have made and how he has other suitors he is listening to.

PECOTA was not a big believer in the Phillies’ power heading into the 2022 season.

Juan Soto reportedly turned down an offer from the Nationals earlier in the offseason that was a thirteen year deal worth $350 million.

Around Major League Baseball

The players union is set to make its counterproposal to Major League Baseball as talks resume.

With spring training’s delayed start the pressure is on both parties to get a deal done, but only one side has the power to officially end the lockout.

When broken down, what do the tax threshold penalties actually look like for the teams that go over it?

The Orioles have reportedly signed former Mariner Shed Long to a minor league contract.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Roger Craig, the very first pitcher to start and lose a game for the New York Metropolitans.