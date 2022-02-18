Mets Morning News: Unproductive meetings

Meet the Mets

Tim Healey spoke with Brandon Nimmo as the outfielder enters his contract year.

Around the National League East

Fish Stripes compiled an all-time Marlins roster, with each player representing a unique year in Marlins history.

Talking Chop recalled Steve Avery’s career.

In the midst of an organizational dearth of outfielders, The Good Phight advocated for the Phillies to sign Eddie Rosario.

Around Major League Baseball

The owners and the players met yesterday for fifteen minutes and reportedly made no progress towards an agreement.

The players reportedly raised their pre-arbitration bonus pool proposal from $100 million to $115 million, but with the money covering 150 players instead of 30. Since the owners’ proposal of $15 million to 30 players still stands, both sides are now even further apart on an agreement.

The players have told the owners not to expect expanded playoffs in 2022 if the season doesn’t start on time. Both sides expect to meet often starting Monday in the hopes of reaching a deal before a soft deadline of February 28th.

An individual filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against MLB accusing the league of bad faith bargaining, amongst other charges.

A jury found Eric Kay guilty of distributing fentanyl and causing Tyler Skagg’s death.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison, Linda, and Maggie got sad about various baseball things on the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Sean Estes, John Valentin, and other noteworthy Mets!