Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter has reported to the Mets’ spring training facility, despite the fact that the lockout rages on.

Showalter indicated that the Mets could be interested in adding an additional outfielder once the lockout ends.

There are a number of players the Mets could potentially target both in free agency and in trades.

The Mets made a late addition to their coaching staff, bringing on former Blue Jays reliever Danny Barnes as an assistant coach.

Another person who will be making a brief appearance as an instructor for the Mets in spring training: the Captain himself, David Wright.

Top Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez is setting himself the ambitious goal of making it to the major leagues in 2022.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton answered a number of Mets-related questions, including how the team might deal with the competitive balance tax in the future.

Around the National League East

The Braves will still need to move to keep Freddie Freeman in the fold once the lockout ends.

The Phillies might have gotten themselves a steal by drafting prospect Griff McGarry in the fifth round of last year’s draft.

The Nationals have added a former Mets pitcher to their depth chart, as the team signed Logan Verrett to a minor league deal.

Fish Stripes provided a retrospective on former Florida Marlin Devon White.

Around Major League Baseball

While it was all but a given at this point, the league officially announced that spring training has been pushed back as a result of the continued lockout.

The Players Association quickly responded with their own statement pushing back against some of the specific language that the league used in announcing the postponement.

The two sides will hold multiple bargaining sessions next week as they attempt to avoid a delay to the start of the regular season.

While the major league season may be in flux, college baseball is starting on time, and there are numerous interesting players to watch.

The Oakland City Council took an additional step to sign off on a new stadium for the Athletics to keep the team in the city.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets held their first official spring training workout as an organization on this date in 1962.