Meet the Mets

Tim Britton looks at what a potential Brandon Nimmo extension might look like.

Joel Sherman details Buck Showalter’s first spring spent as the Mets manager.

Around the National League East

Which prospects could contribute to the Braves at the major league level this season?

Marlins’ prospect Max Meyer has just one goal, to dominate.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and the MLBPA met on Tuesday, and it seems that a delay to spring training is appearing more and more likely. The meeting was reportedly heated, with the MLBPA making a move in regards to service-time manipulation and the pre-arbitration bonus pool/

MLB and the MLBPA will have another negotiating session today, though they will not discuss core economic issues.

Starting this year, every MLB team will receive $60.1 million via national TV deals.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2008, the Mets officially acquired Johan Santana from the Twins.