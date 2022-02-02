Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by chatting about Keith Hernandez’s number retirement—a further indicator of a shift toward more inclusivity on the part of the Mets when it comes to retiring numbers and a hopeful sign that David Wright will be next in line.

We also discuss a few other Mets tidbits, including Zack Scott’s not guilty verdict in his DUI case, Brandon Nimmo changing agents, and the latest reports about the moves the Mets may (or may not) make after the lockout.

Next, we talk about the latest developments on talks between the league and the MLBPA, which are still far from a resolution. We also discuss Hall of Fame Voting Discourse, which has reached a fever pitch in the last year of Bonds and Clemens’ eligibility for the ballot.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

