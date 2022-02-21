From Complex To Queens, Episode 156: The Third Annual Way-Too-Early Draft Special!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

First up, the team discusses some news regarding RHP Matthew Allan and the recent revelation that he underwent ulnar transposition surgery in January 2022.

After, it’s the Third Annual Way-Too-Early Draft Special! The Mets have two picks early in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft and the team takes a look at the players currently projected to be available at 11 and 14. With the 11th overall pick, Thomas likes OF Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech), Steve likes OF Chase DeLauter (James Madison), Ken likes 2B Jace Jung (Texas Tech), and Lukas likes RHP Brock Porter (Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School). With the 14th overall pick, Thomas likes LHP Brandon Barriera (American Heritage High School), Steve likes RHP Landon Sims (Mississippi State), Ken likes 3B Cam Collier (Chipola JC), and Lukas likes OF Dylan Beavers (Cal State).

Lastly, the Wilponery of the Week.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!