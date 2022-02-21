Mets Morning News: Infrastructure Week

Meet the Mets

The lockout plus the Tyler Skaggs trial has opened the door for any and all weird Matt Harvey retrospectives.

Entering his second full season in the Mets organization, Brett Baty is excited about his present and the team’s future.

As far as when Baty will make his way to the majors, “whenever it happens, it will happen.”

Around the National League East

If major league spring games ever take place, there are more than a few Braves who could use a good March.

Around Major League Baseball

This week of meetings will show how important playing a full 162-game season is to the folks running Major League Baseball.

The first of this week’s meetings will take place today at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter.

Don’t worry folks, Bill de Blasio is here to fix the issues stopping MLB and the MLBPA from coming to an agreement.

Rollie Fingers’ mustache may have made him a legend, but it also made him a retiree.

Thirty years after they first took the field, it’s about time we figured out how many games the Springfield Power Plant Softball Team would win.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1974, Tom Seaver signed a contract for $172,000 and became the highest-paid player in baseball history.