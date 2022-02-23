Mets Morning News: Boys go to Jupiter

Meet the Mets

David Roth of Defector wrote about what seems to be the end of Matt Harvey’s tragic career arc.

Mark Simon of Sports Info Solutions turned to the data to see how utilizing the DH position might help Pete Alonso stay healthier.

The Mets are not planning to allow fans in to watch minor league spring training.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com takes a look back at the incredible career of former Met George Altman, who arguably played in more professional baseball leagues than anybody else.

Tim Britton of The Athletic answers some fan questions, including which Met is most likely to have a comeback season with the bat, potential trade targets, and more.

Trevor May said recently that he wouldn’t be surprised if the owners are willing to delay the start of the season in order to gain leverage in labor negotiations.

Mets center field prospect Jake Mangum’s family is a football family through and through, but Jake is bucking that trend, writes Tim Healey of Newsday.

Around the National League East

There has been a “standoff in negotiations” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman, as the likelihood that he will not re-sign with Atlanta post-lockout increases.

The Phillies announced their minor league coaching staffs yesterday. Former utilityman Jake Elmore will be the hitting coach for the Clearwater Threshers (Low-A).

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post wrote a profile on Daylen Lile, the Nationals’ second-round pick in 2021 and one of the minor league invitees to spring training this week.

The Marlins are helping renovate the baseball fields at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where seventeen people died in a school shooting in 2018 that made national headlines.

Around Major League Baseball

The league and the union met again yesterday in Jupiter and incremental progress was made on items such as arbitration and league minimum salary. MLB Trade Rumors has a handy tracker where you can read the latest proposals from both the league and MLBPA as the situation continues to evolve.

However, the luxury tax remains the biggest sticking point in negotiations and the two sides are still in “staredown” mode, with negotiations likely to go down to the wire. The two sides will meet again today and every day through February 28th—the last day to get a deal done before a timely start to the season would be compromised.

When the 2020 MLB season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cities struggled to make stadium debt service payments due to lost tax revenue from game day activities. If the 2022 season is shortened due to the ongoing labor dispute, state and local governments—and taxpayers—may be footing the bill again, writes John Mozena of Baseball Prospectus.

Levi Weaver of The Athletic proposed a plan to improve the accuracy of ball/strike calls (that doesn’t involve robot umpires) to retired MLB umpire Dale Scott.

The Yankees will retire Paul O’Neill’s number (21) on August 21 at Yankee Stadium.

Jarred Kelenic has changed agents.

The Cardinals reportedly have some interest in free agent first baseman Colin Moran.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson wrote about how the Mets should utilize the DH position to assist with load management for their somewhat injury prone roster—and keep that in mind when the team is looking for its final additions after the lockout as well.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday Bobby Bonilla!