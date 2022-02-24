Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer driving to labor negotiations in a Porsche grabbed headlines, but Steve Cohen and the rest of the owners’ ridiculous spending puts an $80,000 sportscar to shame.

Should the lockout continue to the point where games are lost, the Mets new co-ace could lose $232,975 for every game forfeited.

While nothing is finalized, under Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining proposal, the Mets would be penalized in draft picks for going over the luxury tax threshold whereas under the union’s proposal they would only be forfeiting money.

Carlos Cortes is an ambidextrous prospect who is hoping to impress in camp with the goal of one day making the big league team.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop underwent a name change and will now be known as Battery Power.

Gary Sheffield was a key member of the Marlins championship team in 1997 and had quite a career which culminated in a case for the Hall of Fame.

Matt Vierling seems like a promising prospect for the Phillies but The Good Phight suggests to proceed with caution when it comes to buying into the hype.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball announced that if no deal is reached by the deadline they created, to end the lockout they enforced, then they will start canceling regular season games which is absurd since they claimed they instituted the lockout to protect the season.

Many businesses already hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, are bracing themselves again for more losses with the delay of spring training and the lack of tourists coming into the area.

After a down season, Matt Carpenter sought out the help of Joey Votto to help him get his swing back on track.

The parents of Tyler Skaggs filed wrongful death lawsuits against the Angels and Eric Kay in an attempt to hold them accountable for the conduct that lead to the death of their son.

Fangraphs released their top prospect list for the 2022 season.

Bud Fowler grew up in Cooperstown, NY and became the first professional Black baseball player in history. He will now forever be remembered in his hometown when he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame over 100 years after his death.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Eddie Murray!