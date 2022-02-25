Mets Morning News: Some old old timers

Meet the Mets

The Mets reportedly checked in on free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman prior to the lockout.

Three former Mets confirmed their participation for Old Timers’ Day: Howard Johnson, Billy Wagner, and original Met Ken MacKenzie, who will be 88 years old at first pitch.

Around the National League East

Ryan Zimmerman shed light on why he chose to retire during the offseason.

Around Major League Baseball

Players and owners met again yesterday and left without a deal. The players made new proposals that owners were reportedly unhappy with, and they will meet again today to continue negotiations.

A lot of writers shared their thoughts on the ongoing negotiations. Tom Verducci also shared some thoughts, mostly to complain about the state of gameplay.

A trio of writers for CBS believes Kris Bryant will end up signing with Seattle.

This Date in Mets’ History

Happy birthday to World Series champion Ed Lynch!