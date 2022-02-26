Meet the Mets

The Mets have added some bullpen depth by signing former Angels reliever Felix Pena to a minor-league deal.

Sport Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo made the case for why the Mets should attempt to sign Freddie Freeman in spite of Pete Alonso’s presence.

The Mets are planning on prioritizing having winning minor league teams in the near future.

Around the National League East

The Braves shockingly found out that winning a World Series will help lead to incredibly high profits in revenue.

The Good Phight continued their ranking of the top 20 Phillies prospects, with Griff McGarry coming in at number seven.

Erick Fedde will once again be fighting for a spot in the Nationals’ starting rotation.

Around Major League Baseball

Additional spring training games have officially been cancelled as the owners and the players continue to negotiate.

Robert Manfred and Tony Clark met one-on-one for the first time since the lockout began, which offers at least the glimmer of hope that forward progress is being made on some issues.

One of the changes the league would like to see is the ability to implement rule changes more expeditiously.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the negotiations that will take place this weekend.

Manfred’s downplaying of how profitable it is to own a baseball team is simply not accurate.

Lucas Erceg, a former top prospect with the Brewers, opened up about his history with alcoholism and depression.

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets legend and possible dildo enthusiast Kevin Plawecki celebrates a birthday today.