Meet the Mets

Once the lockout is over, the Mets are expected to show interest in Yusei Kikuchi.

Many small market owners are sticking to a hard line on the luxury tax, following Steve Cohen’s big spending as Mets owner.

Around the National League East

The Braves are set to sign Brandyn Sittinger to a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

After another day of labor talks between MLB and the MLBPA, the two sides remain far apart two days before MLB’s deadline to remain on track to start the season on March 31.

Per sources, players are considering walking away from the table, frustrated that owners rejected what they felt was a strong offer. However, it is now reported that the two sides are set to meet today.

The MLBPA’s offer included backing off significantly on their Super 2 and revenue sharing asks, as well as changes to its CBT request. MLBPA also dropped its request for arbitration eligibility expansion in their latest offer.

Evan Drellich writes Opening Day never stood a chance.

Laura Albanese reflects on the stand Curt Flood took that eventually led to free agency in MLB.

The Washington Post writes baseball is stuck and running out of time.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1908, the sacrifice fly was introduced.