From Complex To Queens, Episode 157: School spirit!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Happy birthday Brian Bannister, one of four Brooklyn Cyclones to have their number retired. Steve, Ken, and Thomas discuss who the next inductee should be in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After that, they give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest.

Following that, they spend a little more time discussing college baseball. Unlike a few other major American sports, college is not a feeder system to the highest level of the professional leagues and the team highlights why that is and some of the reasons why.

Wrapping things up, the Wilponery of the Week.

