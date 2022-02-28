Mets Morning News: D-Day

Meet the Mets

In an historic move, the Mets hired Elizabeth Benn to be their newest director of Major League ops, making her the highest-ranking employed woman in franchise history.

More than two decades after the end of his playing career, Darryl Strawberry has found a happy and fulfilling second half of life as a traveling minister.

In a bit of good news, certified cool prospect Matt Allan is expected to pitch this year in the Mets minor leagues.

Around the National League East

The Nationals have signed former Athletics and Diamondbacks reliever Jordan Weems to a minor-league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

If things do not take a sudden turn today, Rob Manfred will by forced by...himself to push his big red button.

At this point, it should be very apparent that the owners of Major League Baseball do not care about the fans, the games, the players, or anything that can’t be seen on their banking apps.

Ahead of today’s 10am meetings, the MLBPA and MLB had a productive Sunday, but remain apart on basically all issues.

In one proposal, MLB has tied the elimination of the free agency draft pick compensation to an increased CBT tax.

If the playoffs are expanded to either 12 or 14 teams, the union proposed a “ghost win” in any potential Wild Card Series to give the higher seed a leg up.

As baseball enters its final day to have a normal season, it’s a pretty good time to look back on the most recent labor catastrophe and the Dudes who almost became major leaguers.

This Date in Mets History

We are saying happy birthday to Brian Bannister very strongly.