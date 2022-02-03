Meet the Mets

Major League Baseball hired former GM Omar Minaya to be a consultant for amateur scouting.

The team announced there will be three fireworks nights during the 2022 season.

After serving as the team’s hitting coach last season, Hugh Quattlebaum will go back to his old role as the director of hitting this season.

Starling Marte posted a video to Instagram of him riding a horse which another former outfielder liked to do as well.

Congratulations to the Yamamotos on the birth of their daughter.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ system dropped significantly in Baseball America’s prospect rankings.

Pitcher Micah Ottenbreit came in at number seventeen on the Good Phight’s prospect rankings.

The Nationals claimed reliever Patrick Murphy off waivers last season from the Blue Jays and he has a shot to contribute to their bullpen in 2022.

Around Major League Baseball

ESPN attempted to rank the top 100 players off all time and numbers 50-26 is sure to cause some debate.

After retiring from baseball, Justin Morneau built a hockey rink in his backyard which has become the site of a weekly hockey game between former NHL and MLB players.

Orioles star Cedric Mullins opened up about his battle with Crohn’s disease which was diagnosed in 2020.

The universal DH is looking like one of the few things both sides can agree on as talks remain stalled between the union and Major League Baseball.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Lucas Duda!