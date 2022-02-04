Mets Morning News: Triple-A, now longer

Meet the Mets

Former top Mets prospect Luis Carpio has signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers.

Robinson Canó was named a Caribbean Series All-Star playing for the Dominican Gigantes del Cibao. Despite making the finals, Los Gigantes lost to Los Caimanes de Barranquilla 4-1 in the championship game yesterday, giving Colombia its first-ever Caribbean Series title.

Former Met Dilson Herrera hit an RBI single and scored in the second inning for Los Caimanes, contributing to his country’s first title despite suffering an injury against Mexico’s Charros de Jalisco earlier in the tournament.

Matt Harvey is among seven former and current Angels players who will testify in the Eric Kay trial in connection with Tyler Skagg’s overdose and death.

The Mets have an opportunity to bolster their farm system with a lot of picks and a particularly strong 2022 draft class.

Around the National League East

Marvelous Marlin Miguel Rojas will honor his grandfather by wearing the number 11 for the upcoming season. Rojas previously wore the number 19.

Talkin’ Chop wondered which prospects could help the Braves in 2022.

The Good Phight advocated for Brad Miller’s re-signing.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB owners requested federal mediation for the ongoing collective bargaining with the players association. The PA offered no comment and will likely turn down the offer.

MLB owners also reneged on their promise of a counter-offer to the PA.

MLB has extended the Tripe-A season from 144 games to 150 games, stating they wish to align the Tripe-A season better with the MLB season.

This Date in Mets History

Shea Stadium got its name on this date 59 years ago today.