Meet the Mets

Tim Britton of The Athletic considered the 2022 and beyond outlook for some of the top prospects in the Mets’ farm system.

Max Scherzer (who, in case you forgot, is a New York Met) outlined what he and the rest of the players want to accomplish in their labor talks with the league.

How likely is a Jacob deGrom extension, and what would it look like?

Around the National League East

Talking Chop contemplated the Braves’ options in center field.

The Good Phight examined Hao Yu Lee, who ranked at #16 on their list of top Phillies prospects.

Marlins GM Kim Ng spoke about the anticipation she is feeling while waiting on the league and the players to resolve their labor dispute.

Around Major League Baseball

The player’s union has rejected the league’s request for a third-party mediator in labor disputes, as they continue to insist that they are willing and waiting to negotiate with the owners themselves.

At this point, it is fair to say that the start of the season may be in jeopardy.

It certainly seems as though the league has not learned much from the labor issues they had in 2020 which threatened the shortened season that year.

The staff writers at The Athletic broke down one of the many issues at the heart of the labor dispute: the competitive balance tax.

After umpiring in a major league record 5,460 games, Joe West is officially hanging it up. MLB is also making history by hiring its first full-time Puerto Rican umpire.

This Date in Mets History

Joan Payson, the first owner of the New York Mets, was born on this date in 1903.