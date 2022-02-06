Mets Morning News: Bucking the trend

Meet the Mets

The Mets have had four managers since 2017 (five if you include Carlos Beltrán). Buck Showalter is looking to buck that trend (pun intended), like he did with his Yankees tenure.

Trevor May provided his opinion on the labor negotiations during a recent Twitch stream, saying in part, “Not a single negotiation with the guy [MLB commissioner Rob Manfred] has been good-faith.”

Matthew Roberson of the New York Daily News did an interview with Mets fan favorite Benny Agbayani.

The Mets signed righty Anthony Vizcaya to a minor league deal. He last pitched in affiliated ball in 2019 with the Twins.

Around the National League East

Former Mets beat writer Justin Toscano is becoming a Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he announced on Twitter.

Talking Chop asks if the Braves farm system will be better at the end of 2022.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees are expected to “take a run at Freddie Freeman,” according to reporting from Jon Heyman.

There has been just one person born in mainland China to play Major League Baseball. The league is looking to change that and Noah Frank wrote about it for Baseball Prospectus.

Fangraphs published its list of the top prospects in the Pirates’ system—one of the strongest in the league.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Al Leiter from the Florida Marlins on this date in 1998.