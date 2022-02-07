Mets Morning News: The Endy

Meet the Mets

Sixty years after their endearing ineptitude, it’s never a bad time to remember along with the men who made everything possible.

Robinson Cano is investing $16M in a recycling company in his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, creating more than 800 jobs in the process.

The Mets twitter account used the names and likenesses of at least two players and will be compromised to a permanent end for their transgression.

One of the lesser known but tremendously important ripple effects of the Mets winning the 1986 World Series is the creation of a museum dedicated to mustard.

Around the National League East

Jacob Stallings, former Mets villain and current Marlins catcher, has spent a lot of time this offseason training with Adam Duvall, and even bought the former Marlin’s house.

Entering his age 31 season, Garrett Cooper looks to make his fifth season with Miami the one that ties everything together.

Around Major League Baseball

The MLB owners will meet tomorrow in Orlando to discuss their game plan and a counteroffer to the players is expected to come soon after.

A bunch of Certified Baseball Experts gave their critiques of some dude named Michael Trout’s swing.

Adam Wainwright might’ve inadvertently torpedoed the player’s bargaining position and earned himself some stern text messages.

The handsome half of a Honus Wagner T206 card sold for $475K at an SCP auction over the weekend.

Mets Legend Adrián González announced his official retirement from organized baseball.

Despite MLB’s protests, the Cubs are looking strongly into the idea of creating their own streaming service.

With Fred McGriff getting most of the attention, the similar Hall of Fame case of Carlos Delgado shouldn’t be tossed aside.

This Date in Mets History

If you do not wish Endy Chavez a happy 44th birthday, there is going to be a big problem here.