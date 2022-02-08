Meet the Mets

Tim Britton caught up with Max Scherzer to discuss how he is ramping up amid the current MLB lockout.

Scherzer says that the business side “will take care of itself” and the players will be “ready to go” when an agreement is reached.

Danny Abriano made the case for the Mets keeping Jeff McNeil.

Mookie Wilson and Bill Buckner were forever linked by one unforgettable moment in baseball history, and the two became close friends after that. Bill Ladson spoke with Wilson about that friendship.

Around the National League East

Gabriel Burns examined the Braves’ long-term outlook at every position.

In looking for a big bat for the Phillies, the Philadelphia Inquirer discussed the potential Kris Bryant fit.

Around Major League Baseball

With the MLB lockout hitting Day Number 68 and the MLBPA rejecting the league’s offer at a third-party federal mediator, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has offered to get involved in an effort to end the lockout.

The owners will meet today, tomorrow, and Thursday in Orlando, which could lead to some update proposal by week’s end.

Andrew Miller discussed where things currently are with the lockout.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, MLB will stop testing for steroids after the sport’s drug agreement ran out.

The Baltimore Sun explored how each of the issues at the heart of the current lockout would impact the Orioles.

Similarly, the Mercury News took a look at how the Giants could be affected by the key issues at the center of the lockout.

Mike Rosenstein believes the Yankees should sign Freddie Freeman and pass on Matt Olson, but while it’s a good idea, will they actually sign Freeman?

The Rangers hired former MLB catcher Nick Hundley as Assistant to the GM.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets brought Todd Zeile home on this date in 2004. It was his second stint with the club, and the final season of his major league career. The first baseman went on to hit a home run in his final at-bat, and he returned to the Mets’ family on SNY.