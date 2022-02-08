Mets to hold Old Timers’ Day in 2022

The Mets announced today that they will host Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field during the 2022 season. Old Timers’ Day, which the Mets last held in 1994, will return on Saturday, August 27 when the team takes on the Rockies. The pre-game festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Mets’ Chairman, CEO, and Owner Steve Cohen spoke about the news in a press release:

Bringing back Old Timers’ Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans. As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary season, having these legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past.

In total, over 40 players are expected to be invited and attend the August event. The club revealed a small number of those names, which includes 92-year-old original Met Frank Thomas, as well as Ron Swoboda, Jon Matlack, Felix Millán, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd and Daniel Murphy. The team will announce additional names in the coming months.

Cohen has shown a commitment to honoring the franchise’s history since purchasing the club. From bringing back the black jerseys to retiring additional player numbers to this, he has, at the very least, shown a keen interest in the ideas of the fans and brought several of those ideas to fruition.