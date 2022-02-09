From Complex To Queens, Episode 154: Why we do what we do

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On this date back in 1962, President John F Kennedy extended the embargo on Cuba to include all goods. The team takes a look at some Cuban stars the poor relation robbed us of seeing and ranks them in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After that, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas compare the 2022 Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects List to what other major outlets have, and compare. They also share their own personal philosophies on what they look for when they rank players and how they weigh different factors.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!