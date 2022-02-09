Meet the Mets

The Mets announced they will he having an Old Timers’ Day this August.

The Old Timers day roster may be missing one person in particular.

Daniel Murphy is looking forward to seeing Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer at the top of the Mets’ rotation.

Mike Piazza expressed his excitement over Twitter for Old Timers day.

Around the National League East

The Braves came in at 15 in Baseball Prospectus’ organizational rankings for 2022

Around Major League Baseball

After a five-month review, the L.A. District Attorney’s office announced they will not press criminal charges on Trevor Bauer. While the LA Times writes that the Dodgers must make it clear Bauer is not welcome on their team.

MLB’s investigation of Bauer is still ongoing and they will comment further at an appropriate time.

Matt Harvey will be named as a possible drug source in the trial for the late Angels pitcher Tyler Skakggs.

No meeting between the MLBPA and MLB is scheduled for this week.

Former Yankees’ outfielder Gerald Williams passed away at the age of 55.

Joel Sherman looks at how Gerald Williams influenced Buck Showalter’s development as a manager.

Rockies’ manager Bud Black had his contract extended through 2023.

Baseball is facing both short and long-term problems with this lockout.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis covered the Old Timers’ Day news.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mookie Wilson!