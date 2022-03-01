UnforMETable, Episode 75: Rick Cerone

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

A New Jersey native who starred at Seton Hall, Rick Cerone seemed perfectly suited to play baseball in New York. It just took him a little while to get there.

Drafted in the first round by Cleveland, Cerone was traded to the expansion Toronto Blue Jays, where he caught the first game in franchise history and established himself.

Cerone was traded home to the Yankees in 1980 following Thurman Munson’s tragic death. He had a career year in 1980 before clashing with George Steinbrenner and getting exiled—and brought back again.

After his third departure from the Yankees, the 37 year old was anxious to stay close to home and play for a contender. The 1991 Mets would seem to fill both bills. But while Cerone would have a solid season in orange and blue, the 1991 Mets decidedly would not.

