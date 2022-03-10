Meet the Mets

The Mets hired former American Express executive Andy Goldberg as their new executive vice president and chief marketing officer. He replaces David Newman who Sandy Alderson originally re-hired despite multiple complaints from women who worked for the organization. Newman will be staying on as a consultant.

After yet another round of negotiations proved fruitless, Max Scherzer took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with the tactics Major League Baseball is using to get what they want.

Steve Cohen claims he accidentally liked a tweet that theorized MLB would never accept a proposal from the players in order to keep the upper hand.

The previous round of negotiations seemed aimed at Cohen’s spending but why is the rest of the league so scared of the Mets’ owner?

Around the National League East

Braves’ prospect J.J. Niekro is carrying on the name and the legacy of both his father and uncle who he lost at different stages of his life.

Major League Baseball is reportedly close to a deal with Apple+ to stream games but The Good Phight sees this as yet another barrier costing the league fans.

Federal Baseball thinks Pete Alonso is a Nats-killer.

Around Major League Baseball

Rob Manfred cancelled more games in April after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement yet again.

With this latest round of cancellations what does this mean for the 2022 season?

Despite games being cancelled, players will want their full salaries for the year which could further complicate an already complicated and contentious negotiating process.

The latest sticking point is the proposal of an International Draft with many players from Latin America against the idea which they fear will keep signing bonuses down.

Diamondbacks team president and CEO Derrick Hall offered his thoughts on the latest tensions between the league and the players.

In order to stay ready for whenever the lockout is lifted, a group of players are working out together in Arizona.

After vowing to beef up their analytics department, the Rockies fired Scott Van Lenten shortly after hiring him to be their head of analytics.

This Date in Mets History

True to form, the 1962 Mets lost the first spring training game in franchise history on this date.