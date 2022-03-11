Mets Morning News: Mets reps vote no, but baseball is back, anyway

Meet the Mets

The players association voted 26-12 in favor of ratifying the new collective bargaining agreement. Amongst the dissenting votes were player representatives from the Astros, Cardinals, Yankees, and Mets.

Francisco Lindor shared his opposition to the proposed international draft earlier yesterday before voting.

Among the changes to the CBA is a new fourth tier of the CBT, quickly named the “Steve Cohen Tax.”

The Mets can resume looking for players through free agency, with their top target likely being a starting pitcher. Tim Britton and Andy McCullough looked at other free-agent stars.

Opening Day for the Mets will occur in D.C. on April 7th.

Pitching prospect Robert Dominguez underwent surgery on his pitching arm in New York two days ago. The twenty-year-old made ten appearances in the Florida Complex League last season.

SNY announced the best booth in the business will travel for all away games this season.

Around Major League Baseball

Okay, so the big news: the Players’ Association and MLB came to an agreement yesterday to resume baseball operations under a new CBA. Here are some high-level details:

And now that free agency has restarted, the news on player movement is just as intriguing:

The Mets are reportedly not in on Kris Bryant.

The Padres are expected to complete their signing of Nick Martínez.

The Yankees previously expressed interest in Michael Conforto.

MLB will stage tours in various cities in Asia, Europe and the Caribbean in the future.

Former pitcher Odalis Pérez died yesterday at the age of 43.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris and Brian talked about the now-ended lockout on the latest episode of Amazin Avenue Audio (The Podcast).

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mets legends Bobby Abreu, Dock Ellis, Rich Hill, and Jeremy Hefner!