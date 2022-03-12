Mets get Chris Bassitt in trade with Oakland A’s

The Mets have added the final piece to their 2022 starting rotation, acquiring starting pitcher Chris Bassitt from the Athletics. In exchange for the right-hander, the club will part with J.T. Ginn, who came in at number 6 on the Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 prospects list, and Adam Oller.

Bassitt is coming off two really solid years in Oakland. Since the start of the 2020 season, he has pitched to a 2.90 ERA, a 3.41 FIP, a 1.08 WHIP, a 23.8% K%, and a 6.2% BB% in 38 starts. Last year, he made 27 starts and struck out 159 in 157.1 innings while posting a 3.15 ERA. He finished eighth in AL Cy Young voting in 2020 and tenth in 2021, and made his first American League All Star team last year.

Overall, the 33-year-old hurler owns a 3.47 ERA, a 3.86 FIP, and a 1.21 WHIP in 106 appearances since his debut in 2014. Bassitt is owed $8.8 million in 2022, which is his last season under contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. With the move, the Mets have added a solid veteran pitcher who figures to slot in right behind Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in the starting rotation. The move comes after two of the top free agent options on the board, Carlos Rodón and Yusei Kikuchi, signed with the Giants and the Blue Jays, respectively.