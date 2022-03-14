From Complex To Queens, Episode 159: No Rule 5 Draft

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With the Ides of March almost upon us, the team discusses Mets players who had their careers cut short, much like Julius Cesar had his cut short, in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After that, they give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest.

Following that, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss the fallout of the Chris Bassitt for JT Ginn & Adam Oller trade. Who won? Are we happy? Are we sad? Nothing really matters, anyone can see; Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me!

Wrapping things up, the team talks about how the lockout affected the Mets 40-man roster, the implications of the cancellation of the Rule 5 Draft, and who they would’ve wanted to have seen drafted if the process had taken place back in December uninterrupted.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens@gmail.com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve (@stevesypa), Lukas (@lvlahos343), (@KenLavin91), and Thomas (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!