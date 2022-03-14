Mets Morning News: Where He Otta Be

Meet the Mets

The Mets signed Local Boy Adam Ottavino to a one-year deal for $4M guaranteed with another $1M available through performance bonuses.

Though he was honored to have his name informally grace MLB’s newest luxury tax tier, Steve Cohen plans on blowing past it anyway.

At the moment, both Jacob deGrom and the Mets are in no big hurry to agree to a contract extension before what could be the final season of his current deal begins.

The Mets released their freshly-updated spring training schedule.

This Friday, the Mets will hold an intrasquad game at Clover Park at no cost to the fans who wish to attend.

Alex Claudio remains a potential candidate for the Mets bullpen, even with any additional moves that become official.

Mookie Wilson, Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, and Al Leiter will all be at Mets camp during the next few weeks as guest instructors.

The second-newest Met, Chris Bassitt, tweeted his goodbye to the city of Oakland.

Around the National League East

Experiencing some shoulder soreness during his December ramp-up, Zack Wheeler’s schedule has been pushed beyond opening day, but he does feel better.

Speaking of schedules, Ronald Acuña Jr. is hoping to make his return to the Braves at some point in May.

Following a year away from baseball, Anibal Sanchez is going right back to Washington, reuniting with the team he won a ring with, on a minor-league deal.

For a less-familiar face, the Nationals gave a one-year major league contract to two-time World Series Champion utilityman Ehire Adrianza.

On the minor league side, the Nationals also signed Former Mets Legend Erasmo Ramirez to a deal.

Just in case that wasn’t enough minor league Nats news for you, they also also signed Aaron Sanchez to a minor-league contract.

Embracing the National League’s adoption of the designated hitter, the Nationals also signed Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal with a mutual option for a second year in D.C.

It’s not quite official yet, but the Nationals have been having some discussions with Sean Doolittle to bring the lefty back home.

Around Major League Baseball

In the biggest deal of the day, the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins for Josh Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Even after adding another two infielders to the mix, the Yankees still are presumed to be interested in adding one of the available first basemen.

After a few years of the pitchers calling the 10-day IL home, the 15-day IL has made its return.

Early this morning, the Astros interest in bringing Carlos Correa back to Houston was said to have intensified.

The Red Sox added a pair of left-handed arms to their bullpen with the acquisitions of Matt Strahm on a one-year deal and Jake Diekman on a multi-year deal.

The Dodgers agreed to terms with Hanser Alberto on a one-year deal with a club option for the 2023 season.

Washington Native Steven Souza Jr. agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Reliable setup man Brad Boxberger and the Brewers have come together on a one-year deal to keep righty in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with Nick Wittgren and his famous tooth.

Carlos Martinez made an Instagram post saying goodbye to St. Louis and hello to his new employer, the San Francisco Giants.

Vince Velasquez will be calling Chicago home as the White Sox added the former Phillie to bolster the depth of their pitching staff.

The Yankees re-signed the very speedy Tim LoCastro to a one-year deal.

In what was their first move of the day, the Twins acquired Sonny Gray from the Reds in exchange for Chase Petty, their 2021 first round pick.

Former Cub and 2021 World Series Champion Jesse Chavez is heading back to Wrigley, or at least Iowa after signing a minor-league deal with Chicago.

It’s safe to say that Yankees manager Aaron Boone is more than a little concerned about his unvaccinated players being unable to travel with the team to Toronto.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, George Weiss became the first president in New York Mets history.

