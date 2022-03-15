Meet the Mets

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer threw side-by-side for the first time as teammates.

After his bullpen session, deGrom spoke for the first time at spring training. Of note, he said that he has been told his UCL is fine and expects to make 30-plus starts in 2022. He also shared his feelings on pitching with Scherzer.

Also of note, he all but confirmed that he will trigger his opt out after the season and become a free agent.

He agreed with Steve Cohen’s plan to wait to discuss an extension until after the regular season. His preference is to stay with the Mets.

deGrom will be New York’s Opening Day starter.

While the news of deGrom opting out might frighten some, it hits different for these new Mets, as they can easily afford to pay him.

In more surprising news, Pete Alonso revealed that he got into a “brutal car accident” on Sunday while heading to camp. Alonso says he got T-boned by a driver who ran a red light.

Thankfully, Alonso is OK after his near-death experience. He detailed his harrowing ordeal, which involved him needing to kick the windshield off his car to escape.

Alonso is ‘thankful to be alive’ after the terrifying accident.

Haley, Alonso’s wife, shared a video of the horrifying accident scene.

Showalter stayed up late into the night to make sure Alonso was okay.

Trevor May and Seth Lugo have been delayed by weather, but will be in camp today.

Adam Ottavino passed his physical.

Jordan Yamamoto was granted a fourth option year, which gives him one year of minor-league options remaining.

Robinson Canó spoke to his teammates and apologized following his season-long suspension.

The team revealed that Taijuan Walker underwent a right knee debridement procedure in January, though they are hopeful that Walker might be ready to start the season.

Starling Marte has been dealing with a little oblique soreness, but the team is not concerned by his imaging results.

Jay Jaffe examined how the Mets fortified their rotation with the addition of Chris Bassitt.

Tim Britton broke down how the new CBA affects the Mets.

Anthony DiComo reported some notes from Mets camp.

The full list of non-roster invitees to spring training includes top prospect Francisco Álvarez.

SNY revealed their full spring training broadcast schedule for 2022, which spans six games during the truncated spring.

Three out of five Beyond the Box Score staff members think the Mets will dethrone the Braves as NL East Champions.

Around the National League East

The Braves completed a blockbuster trade that landed them first baseman Matt Olson from the Athletics.

In exchange for Olson, Atlanta parted with a haul of four prospects, including outfielder Cristian Pache and catcher Shea Langeliers.

This likely spells the end of Freddie Freeman’s time in Atlanta, and the club did not let him or his representatives know that the Olson trade was coming.

Jeff Schultz believes the Braves are moving on from Freeman because Liberty Media doesn’t care.

The Phillies have brought back Odubel Herrera on a one-year major league deal, and he is expected to find a part-time role with the club.

Philadelphia also inked ex-Met lefty Brad Hand to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Matt Gelb reported from Day 1 of Phillies camp, where they begin spring with an incomplete picture.

The Nationals have brought reliever Sean Doolittle home.

Around Major League Baseball

Jim Bowden detailed the 70 top remaining MLB free agents.

MLB and the MLBPA are discussing whether to bring back the runner on second to begin extra innings.

The league is also requiring players and coaches to be “up to date” on their COVID-19 vaccines in spring training.

Hannah Keyser explored some of the rule changes being tested in the minors, including robo ump challenges and a shift ban.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has a broken wrist and will likely miss three months of action. He is unsure yet if he will have surgery on the injury.

The Mariners acquired All Star outfielder Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Reds in exchange for Justin Dunn, Jake Fraley and Brandon Williamson. Cincinnati is also getting a player to be named later.

The Brewers signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The Diamondbacks have inked Ian Kennedy to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million, with a chance for $2.35 million in incentives.

Lance McCullers is behind schedule and won’t start the season on time, according to Astros manager Dusty Baker.

The Blue Jays have held conversations with Freeman and have serious interest in the first baseman.

Toronto is also checking in on free agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber, with Jon Heyman going so far as to call them ‘among the frontrunners’ for the slugger’s services.

The Cubs were expected to meet with Seiya Suzuki and his reps.

Brian Cashman expressed excitement for what the Yankees’ recent trade does for the club defensively.

The Dodgers will unveil a Sandy Koufax statue on June 18.

