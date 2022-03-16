Meet the Mets

Like Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, unvaccinated Mets and Yankees will be unable to play in home games as of now.

Buck Showalter said that Jeff McNeil will be the Mets’ primary second baseman this season. J.D. Davis will take most of his reps at third, while Dom Smith will receive time in the outfield and first base.

Speaking with SNY, Max Scherzer said he has done enough work that he will be unaffected by the shortened spring training, and if all goes to plan, he will be at 100 pitches on Opening Day.

Francisco Lindor does not believe he has hit his peak yet, and is expecting more of himself in 2022.

Carlos Carrasco said he feels healthy this spring and hit 92 mph in a bullpen on Tuesday.

One simple mantra can put Francisco Lindor back on the right track in his second season with the Mets writes Joel Sherman.

Brett Baty came in as MLB’s number one third base prospects.

Infielder Matt Reynolds is back at Mets camp for the first time in five years.

You can view all the latest injury news and roster news from Port St. Lucie here.

Taijuan Walker is closer to be ready, but won’t rush things this spring after undergoing knee surgery in January.

The Mets signed Mike Montgomery to a minor league deal on Tuesday.

Around the National League East

Jeurys Familia debuted his new Phillies gear on his Instagram Story.

The Braves signed Colin McHugh to a two-year $10 million deal. They also extended Matt Olson to a 8-year, $168 million deal.

Jeff Schultz writes the Braves moved on from Freddie Freeman because Liberty Media does not care.

After making just seven starts over the past two seasons, Stephen Strasburg will not rush his regular season return.

Some Marlins pitchers have been generating interest on the trade front.

Around Major League Baseball

Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections are now here!

Late Tuesday evening, Anthony Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Yankees.

The Blue Jays are finalizing a trade to acquire Matt Chapman from the A’s.

MLB and the MLBPA agreed to continue the 26-man roster limit.

Dave Lennon writes it’s a good bet to figure Mayor Eric Adams will lift the vaccine mandate for private sector employees in New York City by Opening Day, allowing unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players to play home games.

Meanwhile, at this very moment, unvaccinated Yankees’ players would be eligible for only 70 games.

The MLBPA currently has the authority to dock either service time or pay to players who have to miss games due to being unvaccinated. This is a decision up to each individual team.

A judge ruled minor league players are MLB employees throughout the year and are owed damages, including over $1 million in California.

With the lockout now behind them, players want more positivity from commissioner Rob Manfred going forward.

Brewers Devin Williams is ready to move on from his wall-punching incident to end the 2021 season.

There is a new bill in California regarding minor league players, giving way for better treatment for minor leaguers.

David Roth writes the Rockies are doing less than the least.

What’s next for Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres after his wrist injury?

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, funding for Shea Stadium was approved by the New York State Legislature.