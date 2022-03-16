Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the moves that the Mets have made since the end of the lockout—the acquisition of Chris Bassitt from the Oakland A’s and the signing of Adam Ottavino. We also discuss early notes from Mets camp, including Pete Alonso’s very scary brush with death.

We also talk about the Mets parting ways with vice president and chief marketing officer David Newman, which may or may not have anything to do with his past actions. And we talk about Steve Cohen seemingly not caring a whole lot about the Steve Cohen tax.

In our baseball segment this week, we celebrate the return of our national pastime from a long, dark winter. We go over the highlights from the new CBA and discuss how rules around vaccination in Canada and New York City could affect the Yankees, Mets, and many other teams who roster unvaccinated players.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). And you can find Kellyanne Healey in the Amazin’ Avenue comments (LaRomaBella). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!