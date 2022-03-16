Mets sign Chasen Shreve

Having missed out on signing Andrew Chafin, arguably the best lefty reliever who had been available in free agency after the lockout and certainly the owner of the best mustache in baseball, the Mets signed Chasen Shreve to a deal that includes an invitation to spring training and a potential $1.5 million salary if he makes the team’s major league roster.

Among the left-handed relievers who were still on the market earlier this week, Shreve was one of the better-than-average options. If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely because Shreve spent the 60-game 2020 season with the Mets and pitched reasonably well along the way, finishing with a 3.96 ERA in 25.0 innings of work.

In the abbreviated spring training leading up to Opening Day, Shreve’s main competition for a spot in the bullpen is likely Alex Claudio, whose track record in recent seasons in the big leagues isn’t as good as Shreve’s is.