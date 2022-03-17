Meet the Mets

In desperate need of a lefty for the bullpen, the Mets signed old friend Chasen Shreve.

Robinson Canó spoke publicly about his PED suspension and apologized for his actions, but he still needs to prove himself on the field if he wants to remain on the team.

Vaccine mandates could have an impact on the season for both teams in New York if their players remain unvaccinated.

Despite getting taken deep twice by Dominic Smith, Max Scherzer was happy to return to the mound and is looking forward to performing in front of fans once again.

Trevor May finally made it to camp after running into a few travel adventures after leaving Seattle.

In a bizzaro new reality, Hal Steinbrenner had to defend the Yankees after being shown up by Steven Cohen’s spending on the Mets.

The Mets released their updated schedule, now with more doubleheaders!

Around the National League East

The Braves signed Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal worth $18 million.

Freddie Freeman said goodbye to Atlanta in a heartfelt Instagram post.

What can the Marlins expect out of Brian Anderson this season?

The Phillies have reportedly signed slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Sean Doolittle is officially back with the Nationals on a one-year deal and hopes to rebound with his old team after a few down seasons.

Around Major League Baseball

The offensive powerhouse that is the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get that much better with the addition of Freddie Freeman who signed a multi-year deal with the team worth $162 million.

The Toronto Blue Jays made a big move and acquired Matt Chapman from the Oakland A’s in exchange for four prospects.

In a bit of a surprise move, the Rockies reportedly signed Kris Bryant to a seven-year deal worth $182 million.

Zack Greinke is headed back to the Royals on a one-year, $13 million dollar contract.

After winning two championships with two different teams, Joc Pederson is headed out west to join the Giants.

Lefty Andrew Chafin and his glorious mustache signed a two-year deal with the Tigers for $13 million.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000 the Mets signed Mets legend Timo Perez.