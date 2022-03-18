Mets Morning News: Travis Jankowski signs a minor-league deal

Meet the Mets

The Mets signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor-league deal. They also officially announced the signing of three other players to minor-league deals.

Howie Rose will not be calling as many games for the Mets on the radio this year.

Jacob deGrom has apparently reached crack status after an impressive pitching performance yesterday.

Brandon Nimmo may have improved enough in center field to take the starting job over Starling Marte.

Around the National League East

Eddie Rosario and former Mets prospect Andrew Church have signed with the Braves.

The Braves are also still talking to World Series hero Jorge Soler.

Around Major League Baseball

Here are the signings from yesterday:

MLB extended Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave to April 16th. He will likely not pitch for the Dodgers in the future according to manager Dave Roberts.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Joe McEwing on this date 22 years ago.