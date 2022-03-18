Mets Morning News: Travis Jankowski signs a minor-league deal

Meet the Mets
The Mets signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor-league deal. They also officially announced the signing of three other players to minor-league deals.
Howie Rose will not be calling as many games for the Mets on the radio this year.
Jacob deGrom has apparently reached crack status after an impressive pitching performance yesterday.
Brandon Nimmo may have improved enough in center field to take the starting job over Starling Marte.
Around the National League East
Eddie Rosario and former Mets prospect Andrew Church have signed with the Braves.
The Braves are also still talking to World Series hero Jorge Soler.
Around Major League Baseball
Here are the signings from yesterday:
- Matt Boyd to the Giants
- Jason Adam to the Rays
- David Robertson to the Cubs
- Matt Duffy to the Angels
- Corey Dickerson to the Cardinals
- Jonathan Villar to the Cubs
- Archie Bradley to the Angels
- Ryan Tepera to the Angels
- Mychal Givens to the Cubs
- Colin Moran to the Reds
- Daniel Norris to the Cubs
- Danny Duffy to the Dodgers
- Robert Gsellman to the Cubs.
MLB extended Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave to April 16th. He will likely not pitch for the Dodgers in the future according to manager Dave Roberts.
This Date in Mets History
The Mets acquired Joe McEwing on this date 22 years ago.
