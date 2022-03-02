Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer reportedly “rattled” some people with his tough negotiation style over the past few days.

Deesha Thosar looks at how the Mets will be impacted by cancelled games, while Tim Britton does the same as well.

Steve Cohen and the Mets would be targets of MLB’s proposed new luxury tax.

The Mets released an update on 2022 tickets.

Around Major League Baseball

After MLB and the MLBPA could not come to an agreement before MLB’s self-imposed deadline, the first two series of the 2022 season have been cancelled.

The MLBPA released a statement, stating this lockout is the culmination of “a decades-long attempt” by the owners to break the Players fraternity.

Union negotiator Bruce Meyer says their position will be players should be paid for cancelled games, and that they will also look to have them rescheduled. Union director Tony Clark said the game has now suffered damage for “a long time”.

Andy McCullough writes that while MLB owners may not break the player’s union, they will break something. David Lennon says things for baseball will get worse before they get better.

Joel Sherman wonders if fans will even want to return to the ballpark if the lockout lasts a long time.

Joy Jaffe breaks down what the cancellation of the first two series means for baseball.

The Defector writes MLB owners are still trying to win labor battles of the 1990s.

Baseball Prospectus looks at the relationship between player salaries and ticket prices.

Once baseball does return, many experts believe it can look more like a pre-COVID normal than the previous two seasons.

Rob Manfred issued a letter to fans.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1966, MLB deemed Tom Seaver was ineligible to sign with the Atlanta Braves, paving the way for him to eventually join the Mets.