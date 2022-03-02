Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the only good baseball news that has happened of late: the two historic hires made by the Mets.

But next, we talk about the thing everyone else is talking about: the second time the start of the MLB season has been delayed in the course of three years. This time, it’s because there is not a new collective bargaining agreement. Like most of you, we are angry. And we are sad. Because we love baseball, even if Rob Manfred does not.

Finally, we wrap things up with a desperately needed Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

