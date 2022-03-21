Mets Morning News: Max Scherzer, New York Met

Meet the Mets

In their first televised game of 2022, the Mets lost 6-4 to St. Louis, but I don’t think anyone cares.

You can’t watch it anywhere, but rest assured, Max Scherzer is making his Mets debut today against the Marlins.

It remains to be seen if Pete Alonso is in The Best Shape of His Life, but according to him, he is The Strongest He Has Ever Been.

Starling Marte remains sidelined with a sore oblique, but he hopes to begin hitting soon and avoid missing opening day, hopefully, maybe, please.

For Josh Walker, he doesn’t have to go very far to find legendary mentors sitting in the Mets’ clubhouse.

While the idea of a strong NL East is a bit frightening, Brandon Nimmo is excited for 162 games of divisional chaos.

MLB Pipeline’s top prospect rankings has three familiar faces for the Mets taking the podium positions in the organization.

The Mets released minor league righty Liam McCall, their 29th round selection in the 2017 draft.

During his three innings on Sunday, Tylor Megill tested out his new cutter for the first time on television.

Coming off of a 162-game suspension and now 39 years old, Robinson Cano is ready to help the Mets any way he can in 2022.

Around the National League East

The Braves signed Brock Holt \o/ and Old Friend Brad Brach to minor-league deals with invitations to major league camp.

It took a little while, but Ronald Torreyes has been re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and remains in the loving arms of Joe Girardi.

Nothing is definite, but Zack Wheeler plans on being ready for the start of the season after lagging a bit behind at the start of camp.

Though he is sad to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers behind, Kenley Jansen is excited to suit up for the Braves and fulfill a childhood dream.

For the Nationals’ game against Dusty Baker’s Astros, the Nationals sent his son Darren Baker out to home plate to exchange lineup cards.

A flexor mass strain in his right elbow will keep the Nationals’ Carter Kieboom off the field and potentially out of the third base competition.

Around Major League Baseball

The catchers giving signs may become a thing of the past as soon as this season as MLB hopes to have an audio pitch calling system set up later this year.

The Yankees finally got their All Star infielder as they signed [checks notes] Marwin Gonzalez to a minor-league deal.

In the land of more serious teams, the Red Sox signed Trevor Story to a six-year deal for $140M to be their new second baseman.

Reportedly, the Rockies offered Trevor Story more than the $140M Boston gave him, but he opted for a better chance of winning with the Red Sox.

For the Yankees, it remains to be seen if their strategy of sitting on the sidelines and waiting for their infield prospects to blossom will be a successful one.

Dropping 22 pounds in the past month, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might actually be in the best shape of his life.

Mets Legend Albert Almora Jr. appears to have found himself a new home with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rangers signed former starter Garrett Richards to serve as another arm out of the bullpen.

In his first game with the Toronto Blue Jays, Matt Chapman connected for a home run tracked at 111.3MPH off the bat.

Old Friend Joe Smith has signed with the Twins and has his sights set on crossing the 1000 games threshold.

Casey Sadler will not get a chance to match his sub-1 ERA from 2021 as the Mariners reliever will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the entire 2022 season.

According to investigators hired by David Ortiz, his 2019 shooting was not a case of mistaken identity, but rather a direct hit placed by a drug kingpin.

Nearly fifty years after he became Major League Baseball’s first ever designated hitter, Ron Blomberg is ready to see the National League adopt the rule.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2013, David Wright was named the fourth team captain in New York Mets history.

