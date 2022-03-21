Mets make several spring training cuts

The Mets made a round of spring training roster cuts today, sending the following players to minor league camp: Travis Blankenhorn, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, Khalil Lee, Nick Plummer, Patrick Mazeika, and Jose Butto. That leaves 51 players in major league camp, as Deesha Thosar noted.

While at least a couple of those players figured to have a shot at making the team’s bench for Opening Day, the cuts aren’t shocking. The fact that Plummer and Lee were cut seems to indicate that, as of now, the newly-added Travis Jankowski has a decent shot at making the team’s roster, barring the acquisition of any other new outfielders.

Neither Mauricio nor Vientos was in the mix to make the team at the start of the season, but they ranked third and fourth, respectively, on our list of the Mets’ top 25 prospects for this year. Lee ranked seventh on that list, while Butto ranked seventeenth.