Max Scherzer took the mound for the first time in game action in a Mets uniform. After allowing a run in the first, he cruised from there and ended up allowing just the one run over five innings while striking out five.

Mad Max delivered all the good stuff during his spring training debut and is looking forward to having the New York fans behind him.

Andy Martino provided his thoughts on Scherzer’s first outing as a Met.

Scherzer will “absolutely not” be involved in the next round of CBA talks, whether he’s playing or not. That means no more photos of Scherzer in a polo getting into and out of his car.

Following the game, the team announced more roster cuts: Travis Blankenhorn, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, Khalil Lee, Nick Plummer, Patrick Mazeika, and José Butto. That leaves 51 players at big league camp.

Jacob deGrom was named the best starting pitcher by MLB Network for the third year in a row.

Carlos Carrasco has noticed a big difference in how he feels post-surgery. The right-hander, who just turned 35, says it feels ‘like a new elbow’ and expects to be ready for the start of the season.

Tim Britton investigated whether the Mets will be well-equipped to get tough left-handed batters out in big spots this season.

Buck Showalter is hoping for some additional roster support in the early stages of the season. All that is to say the team’s rosters come with a variable.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Parcells visited Port St. Lucie before yesterday’s game.

Two of the last three World Series champions came from the NL East, a challenge the Mets relish as they look to go up against other big spenders in the division.

Buck Showalter gave Seinfeld fans a big update on cotton uniforms.

Mike Piazza and Mookie Wilson were on site and be back back today to serve as guest instructors. You can expect to hear about David Wright’s arrival in the coming days as well.

Jack-of-all-trades Luis Guillorme has enjoyed a hot start to spring training this year.

Mauricio has a bright future in the league, even if his position right now is unclear.

Vientos has set a major league goal for the 2022 season.

Bretty Baty spoke about New York and expectations in 2022.

Sam Dykstra broke down the team’s current Top 30 Prospects list.

SNY’s new app will allow fans to stream Mets games right from their phone.

The Mets have an adorable new service dog, and you can vote for the pupper’s name.

Citi Field will have some new concession stands for fans to enjoy, including Jacob’s Pickles, Pig Beach BBQ, and Murray’s Mac & Cheese.

Around the National League East

Chipper Jones is not a fan of how Freddie Freeman left the Braves. He believes Freeman should have taken less to stay in Atlanta, if he was serious about being a lifelong Brave.

Jayson Stark explored the likelihood of a team as defensively-challenged as the Phillies making the postseason.

Nationals’ third baseman Carter Kieboom will need to rest his ailing elbow for at least six weeks. This could open the third base job for Met killer Maikel Franco.

Washington added Hunter Harvey off waivers while losing Jhon Romero.

The Nationals announced that they will retire Ryan Zimmerman’s Number 11 on June 18.

The Marlins signed Richard Bleier to a two-year contract worth $6 million.

Around Major League Baseball

R.J. Anderson rated every MLB team’s offseason.

Will Leitch outlined one reasonable goal for all 30 squads.

MLB is surveying managers to see if a 27th (and/or 28th) roster spot is desired to start off the season, according to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

The Yankees refused to spend on shortstops this offseason, meaning they trusted their plan of waiting for Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to reach the majors. Now, those two youngsters are on the clock.

The Bronx Bombers are expected to make Aaron Judge an extension offer soon. Joel Sherman looked at how an underwhelming offseason could influence their extension. Ex-Met skipper Willie Randolph sees leadership and Yankees pride in the slugging outfielder.

Meanwhile, an Appeals Court ruled that a letter allegedly showing that MLB hid the Yankees’ sign stealing should be unsealed, despite an appeal.

Athletics President Dave Kaval blamed the team’s recent overhaul and roster reconstruction on the continued uncertainty over a new stadium.

Not to be outdone by Tom Brady, former Met Oliver Perez came out of retirement and signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies and infielder Ryan McMahon came to terms on a six-year contract extension worth $70 million.

This could be the first of many one-year deals and extensions to be announced in the next day or so, with MLB’s arbitration deadline set for 1:00pm today. That list includes 14 Mets players.

Former Met Billy Hamilton signed a minor league deal with the Mariners.

Ex-Met Billy McKinney is looking for a fresh start with the A’s.

The Reds inked another former Met, bringing in Brandon Drury on a minor league contract.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets defeated the Yankees in the first ever spring training match-up between the two clubs on this date in 1962.