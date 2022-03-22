Mets settle with most arbitration-eligible players, fail to reach agreement with Bassitt

The Mets have settled on one-year contracts with all but one of their arbitration-eligible players as of the publication of this post. However, they were unable to come to an agreement with the recently-acquired Chris Bassitt, according to Jon Heyman. This means the two sides will have a hearing to determine the right-hander’s 2022 salary. Bassitt was projected to earn $8.8 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

As of now, the Mets have reached agreements with the following players (projections based on MLB Trade Rumors). Contract details are not yet known for Drew Smith or Tomás Nido.

The deadline for clubs and arbitration-eligible players to reach an agreement for the 2022 season was 1:00 p.m today. Typically, this would be settled much earlier in the offseason, with arbitration hearings happening before the start of spring training. Due to the MLB lockout, there is a bit of awkwardness, as hearings will occur during the regular season.