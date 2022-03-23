Meet the Mets

On Tuesday, the Mets were able to settle with just about all of their arbitration eligible players.

Jacob deGrom returned to the mound last night for the first time since July 2021 and was his usually brilliant self, striking out five batters in his two innings of work.

Speaking with reporters after his outing, deGrom said he was a little nervous about his start, but was happy with how things went and that he felt in sync.

After a suggestion in between innings from fellow ace Max Scherzer, deGrom even threw a first pitch curveball in his spring debut.

The Mets and Chris Bassitt were unable to get a deal done, and will now head to an arbitration hearing.

There are currently no plans for NYC Mayor Eric Adams to repeal the vaccine mandate that impacts private-sector employees and would leave unvaccinated Mets and Yankees’ players ineligible to play home games this season.

Starling Marte hit off a tee on Monday for the first time since suffering his oblique injury.

Thanks to prospect Josh Walker, a kitten in Port St. Lucie now has a new home.

Yennsy Diaz reported to Mets camp on Tuesday after a visa issue caused him to be late.

Mike Piazza was in Port St. Lucie yesterday, serving as a guest instructor for the day.

Around the National League East

Juan Soto and the Nationals agreed to a one-year, $17.1 million contract to avoid arbitration.

Chipper Jones did not agree with Freddie Freeman’s departure from the Braves, saying he should’ve taken less money to stay in Atlanta.

The Phillies DFA’d Luke Williams.

The Marlins will look to make the centerfield position work this season without having a natural centerfielder in their lineup.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and MLBPA have agreed to expanded rosters of 28 players for April while also bringing back the runner on second base at the start of extra innings. It also includes a rule where if a pitcher is the DH, they can leave the game and stay in the lineup as the designated hitter.

The Blue Jays are among the teams interested in signing Brett Gardner, but Gardner is still waiting to hear if the Yankees are interested.

Senator Bernie Sanders is introducing the Save American Baseball Act to “strip MLB of its 100 year-old antitrust exemption”.

The Red Sox will be honoring the late Jerry Remy all season long with commemorative patches on their jerseys.

Scott Boras explains how the Twins ended up signing Carlos Correa to a three-year deal.

Former Met Kevin Pillar is heading to the Dodgers on a minor league contract.

Noah Syndergaard made his spring debut for his new team, the Angels.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson previewed Nick Plummer’s 2022 season, writing he’s in the perfect position to make an impact in the big leagues.

Lukas Vlahos previewed Travis Blankenhorn’s season.

Dave Capobianco argued the one last move the Mets should make before the season starts should be for Chad Pinder.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2007, Fernando Tatis signed a minor league deal with the Mets.