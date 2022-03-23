Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we start with expressing our excitement about getting to watch Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in spring training games. We cover that and other notes from camp, including which players were cut and injury updates on Starling Marte and James McCann.

Next, we talk about the latest rule changes, including the return of the dreaded “ghost runner,” which Gary Cohen has dubbed the “Manfred Man.”

We also discuss Trevor Bauer congratulating Deshaun Watson and the brotherhood that is abusers and their enablers.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

