Meet the Mets

Starling Marte still did not swing a bat but he tried out right field in a minor league game.

Being free of injury and fully healed makes Carlos Carrasco hopeful he can return to form this season.

The Mets’ twin aces already have everyone buzzing in camp after making just one start each so far.

There has been no talk of an extension for Pete Alonso, but Pete being Pete he’s just happy to play baseball.

Max Scherzer’s Porsche caused a stir during the lockout but it is now Brandon Nimmo’s 2010 Nissan that is turning heads in camp.

The Mets are embracing new ways to combat sign stealing.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to lift the vaccine mandate which will now allow unvaccinated players to play in New York.

Meet Shea the newest and most adorable member of the New York Mets.

Around the National League East

The Braves made a couple of cuts in camp and optioned Drew Waters and Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett.

Trevor Rogers missed out on winning the National League Rookie of the Year award last season, but he remains an important piece of the rotation for the Marlins heading into this season.

Nick Castellanos thinks he’ll finally be able to win a playoff game in Philadelphia with the Phillies.

The Nationals were able to avoid arbitration with six of their players including Josh Bell and Juan Soto.

Around Major League Baseball

The Reds signed Tommy Pham to a one-year deal with an option for 2023.

The Mariners signed reliever Sergio Romo to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

As part of the new CBA, there is a limit on how many times a player can be optioned which will help cut down on the stress for those who keep bouncing between the majors and minors.

Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec got struck in the face with a batted ball during drills but despite some swelling she should be ok and did not sustain any serious injuries.

The Twins surprised everyone when they signed Carlos Correa, so how did they pull it off?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1967, the Mets acquired Sandy Alomar who finished his Mets career after 22 at-bats and hit .000/.000/.000.