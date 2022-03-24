Mets games are now streaming on new SNY app

Beginning today, Thursday, March 24, there is a new way for in-market residents to stream live in-market Mets baseball. The SNY app was launched Thursday morning, and it will stream all Mets games that are broadcast on SNY and PIX 11.

Per the SNY release:

“We are excited to improve our fans’ experience with a best-in-class mobile and viewing experience,” said Steve Raab, President of SNY. “We understand how important it is for New York sports fans to have the ability to stay connected to their teams. With baseball season starting, fans now have a direct connection to SNY and our award-winning broadcasts, providing them with the accessibility they want, when they want it.”

The SNY app is now available for download on:

iOS, tvOS, and Apple TV

Android and Android TV

Fire TV

Roku

The new SNY App replaces the The NBC Sports App as SNY’s live streaming destination.